TRACKING: Some rain and cooler today; weekend looks decent

Today: A front near the Missouri river starts to move back towards our direction through the day. Showers and a couple of storms look to develop, displaced on the east side of this front early this morning and should mainly impact our northern and eastern counties through the afternoon. The rain looks light to moderate and severe weather is not expected, although the morning commute may be impacted. We should see mostly cloudy skies turning partly cloudy later today as highs only make it to the low 70s north and east but mid 70s west and south. A southeast wind will be breezy at times, gusting to 25 mph.
Tonight: Skies look to become partly cloudy but we can’t rule out a stray light shower. Lows fall to about the mid 60s with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: A cold front moves from north to south throughout the day and should come through dry, save for a stray shower. Skies look partly to mostly cloudy and we’ll have a wide range of temperatures. Highs should be around 80 in the north but low 90s in the south. Humidity gets quite high until the cold front passes and winds shift to the north. In the south, heat indices could reach the mid 90s.
Sunday: Should be a nice day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s along with lower humidity.
Next Week: Near average highs in the low to mid 80s and lows near 60 all week long. Our best chance for more rain comes in the middle to end of the week.