TRACKING: Some possible stronger storms tonight

Tonight: Showers and storms are likely late tonight with a few of those storms potentially being on the stronger side. There is some cold air aloft and combined with the low pressure moving overhead, there is the potential for some funnel clouds overnight. Nothing large or damaging is expected, but there is a slight possibility one of these briefly touches the ground. They hardly do, but we want to pass that possibility across. Lows are in the low to mid 60s with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Showers and isolated storms continue during the day on Monday with our northern and eastern areas seeing more of the rainfall. Highs are in the mid to upper 60s in the north and low 70s in the south. Winds are strong out of the north at 15-25 mph.
Monday Night: Showers move out and we see a decrease in cloud cover. Some patchy fog is possible where rain fell during the day. Lows are in the upper 40s and low 50s with a northwest wind at 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: A beautiful day Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Dew points are comfortable in the upper 50s with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Besides a chance of storms late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, it is a dry week ahead with rising highs into the low 90s by Saturday.