TRACKING: Some much needed rain expected this weekend

A STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY has been issued for Sunday due to a level 2 risk of severe weather for many of our central and eastern areas. Stay up to date on the forecast as there are many details and specifics that could change in the coming days.
Today: Fog continues to clear through the afternoon as we see partly cloudy skies. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with dew points near 70. Winds are light and variable.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are light and variable in direction. Fog may also be a factor tomorrow morning as well, though it shouldn't be nearly as bad as it was this morning.
Friday: Skies are mostly cloudy with a chance of storms during the late evening through the overnight hours. Highs are warm again in the mid to upper 80s with a few low 90s possible. Dew points are near 70 with a light easterly wind at 5-10 mph.
Weekend: Storm chances continue during the day Saturday, but especially during the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday. Sunday there is a chance for severe weather, with large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes all possible. Be weather aware during the day on Sunday.
Next Week: Storms clear out Sunday night and the week ahead provides a seasonal week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.