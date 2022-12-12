TRACKING: Soaking showers Tuesday/Tue. Night

Today: More of the same today with cloudy skies expected. Highs reach the mid 30s north to near 40 south after starting in the low 30s this morning. Winds start to pick up from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy tonight as winds become breezy from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. This keeps lows mild, but most drop down to freezing or a couple degrees below, especially north. This is important because by very late tonight, after 4 AM, there may be the chance for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and some snowflakes in our western counties. As the moisture moves east, here may be some ice accumulation of a glaze to 0.10”and slick travel in the west and north through Tuesday morning.
Tuesday: Temperatures should quickly warm above freezing after mid-morning – eventually topping out in the mid 30s north to mid 40s south by late this evening, leading to a transition over to rain that will blanket the area. Winds are going to be very strong Tuesday, from the east-southeast sustained at 20 to 30 mph, and gusting to around 45 mph.
Rain showers and strong winds continue through Tuesday night, moving out early Wednesday morning with overall precip amounts in the 0.50” to 1.00” range. No snow accumulation is expected north.
Wednesday: Rain showers clear out east in the morning with a dry slot of air leading to partly to mostly cloudy skies most of the day. This comes as the low stalls to our northwest. This will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Rest of the Week: The low starts to wobble to the east (slowly) after that with highs and lows sloping downward the rest of the forecast. There should be some occasional light, to at times moderate, snow chances Wednesday night through Friday night.