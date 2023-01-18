 Skip to main content
...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation
Today through Thursday Morning...

.A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some rain will spread
northward across much of southern and central Iowa by this
afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates
of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times are expected at times from
late this afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, mainly across
central and northern Iowa. A light glazing of ice is also
possible especially over the south tonight as freezing drizzle
becomes possible. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind
gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Today to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
morning commute on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Snowstorm still on track

  • Updated
  • 0

Winter Weather Alerts are in effect this afternoon through Thursday morning. This could be the most snow we’ve seen from a storm this season.

Today: The morning commute should be easy this morning with cloudy skies and mild temps. There may be some patchy fog north. The first half of the day looks dry with cloudy skies. Temperatures climb to the mid and upper 30s by this afternoon with a breezy east wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Precip arrives around noon, moving in from south to north. With the relatively mild temps, we should initially see a wintry mix of rain and snow until it reaches the relatively cooler north, where it should mainly be snow. The evening commute will likely be a mess.

Tonight: Snow continues in the north and west with a wintry mix initially in the east and south. As temps cool to the upper 20s and low 30s, the wintry mix turns over to snow. The snow may be heavy at times. Winds remain breezy from the northeast at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Thursday: Snow is likely in the morning and will taper off through the day. The morning commute will be hazardous and plenty of delays and cancellations are expected. Overall, we are expecting 6-8 in our far northern and western counties, 3-6” down to Highway 30, and less than 3” in the south. A light glaze of ice is possible where we see a wintry mix.

The rest of Thursday is cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s along with a breezy northwest wind.

Friday: Skies are partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Winds are northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Weekend: Saturday is cloudy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 20s. There may be a chance for snow Saturday night and Sunday, especially south.

