.Accumulating snowfall is expected across far northern Iowa today
as a system passes gradually through the region. Some light
freezing drizzle may also occur as the snow diminishes this
afternoon.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate
35 corridor.

* WHERE...Much of central and north central Iowa

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Snow to cause slick roads

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Tuesday.

Snow Total tonight through Wednesday: 1-4” for all eastern Iowa (breakdown below).

Tonight: The sky remains cloudy. A few flurries are possible before midnight. After midnight, light snow begins in our southern counties and spreads north. Snow amounts by sunrise will be a trace to 0.5”.  Low temperatures are in the upper 20s with a light northeast wind.

Tuesday: Light snow is expected to continue through the day. Snow amounts during the day will be 1-2”. Highs are in the low 30s with a light northeast wind. Roads could become slick so allow extra time.

Tuesday Night: Scattered light snow/flurries and temperatures in the 20s could keep roads slick. Snow amounts overnight will be a trace to 0.5”. The wind remains light from the north.

Wednesday: More scattered light snow showers through the day. Snow amounts are expected to be light (Trace to 0.5”). Travel impacts should be less of a problem. Highs are in the low 30s with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with a few light snow showers/flurries. Little to no snow accumulation. It is a breezy day so some of the new snow could be blown onto the roads to make them slick in the open country. Winds are from the northwest at 10-20 mph. Highs are in the mid 20s.

