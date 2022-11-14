TRACKING: Snow to cause slick roads

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Tuesday.
Snow Total tonight through Wednesday: 1-4” for all eastern Iowa (breakdown below).
Tonight: The sky remains cloudy. A few flurries are possible before midnight. After midnight, light snow begins in our southern counties and spreads north. Snow amounts by sunrise will be a trace to 0.5”. Low temperatures are in the upper 20s with a light northeast wind.
Tuesday: Light snow is expected to continue through the day. Snow amounts during the day will be 1-2”. Highs are in the low 30s with a light northeast wind. Roads could become slick so allow extra time.
Tuesday Night: Scattered light snow/flurries and temperatures in the 20s could keep roads slick. Snow amounts overnight will be a trace to 0.5”. The wind remains light from the north.
Wednesday: More scattered light snow showers through the day. Snow amounts are expected to be light (Trace to 0.5”). Travel impacts should be less of a problem. Highs are in the low 30s with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy with a few light snow showers/flurries. Little to no snow accumulation. It is a breezy day so some of the new snow could be blown onto the roads to make them slick in the open country. Winds are from the northwest at 10-20 mph. Highs are in the mid 20s.