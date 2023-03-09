 Skip to main content
...Exiting Winter Storm Still Impacting Portions of Northern and
Central Iowa through Midnight...

A late season winter storm will continue to produce light
snowfall this through late evening. Additional light snowfall
accumulations are still possible over portions of northern into
eastern Iowa. Some areas may see wet roads or sidewalks become icy
as temperatures refreeze tonight, but widespread significant
travel impacts are not expected.

We will continue with update statements this evening as the storm
continues drifting northeast and has less impact on the area.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional light dusting of snow possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Northeast and Eastern Iowa

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Roads continue to be snow covered or slushy and
hazardous over the region. If planning on travel this evening or
overnight, please use caution. The impactful travel conditions
will remain overnight and could impact the Friday morning
commute. Check road conditions prior to any travel.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Snow tapers off overnight

TonightSnow tapers off from west to east around midnight. Roads will be slick overnight and early Friday morning. Allow extra travel time. 

Friday: Skies are mostly cloudy, and winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Friday NightSkies remain mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid 20s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

SaturdayWe are not done with the snow, as another system appears to be headed our way late afternoon Saturday into early Sunday. Totals are still up in the air, but as of now, a reasonable estimate would be around 1 to 4 inches.

Next Week: Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 30s for highs with a couple more precipitation chances later in the week.

