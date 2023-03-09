TRACKING: Snow tapers off overnight

Weather Alert

...Exiting Winter Storm Still Impacting Portions of Northern and Central Iowa through Midnight... A late season winter storm will continue to produce light snowfall this through late evening. Additional light snowfall accumulations are still possible over portions of northern into eastern Iowa. Some areas may see wet roads or sidewalks become icy as temperatures refreeze tonight, but widespread significant travel impacts are not expected. We will continue with update statements this evening as the storm continues drifting northeast and has less impact on the area. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Snow. Additional light dusting of snow possible. * WHERE...Portions of Northeast and Eastern Iowa * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads continue to be snow covered or slushy and hazardous over the region. If planning on travel this evening or overnight, please use caution. The impactful travel conditions will remain overnight and could impact the Friday morning commute. Check road conditions prior to any travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&