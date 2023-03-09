TRACKING: Snow tapers off overnight

Tonight: Snow tapers off from west to east around midnight. Roads will be slick overnight and early Friday morning. Allow extra travel time.
Friday: Skies are mostly cloudy, and winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Skies remain mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid 20s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: We are not done with the snow, as another system appears to be headed our way late afternoon Saturday into early Sunday. Totals are still up in the air, but as of now, a reasonable estimate would be around 1 to 4 inches.
Next Week: Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 30s for highs with a couple more precipitation chances later in the week.