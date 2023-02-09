TRACKING: Snow Tapering off this afternoon

Today: The snow tapers off through the afternoon. Elsewhere, we will have the clouds along with a breezy north-northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph.
Tonight: Clouds decrease late and it’ll be a cooler night with lows in the low to mid teens. Winds are breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, dropping wind chills to near 0 or below.
Friday: Lots of sunshine with temps warming to near 30 in Waterloo. It’ll be cooler elsewhere with an old and new snowpack on the ground, with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Winds are northwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Another sunny day with highs in the low 40s for Waterloo. Mid to upper 30s elsewhere, especially where the snow falls today. Winds are breezy from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Next Week: 40s to kick off the week with sunshine Monday. Rain chances arrive on Monday with another chance for snow on Thursday. Temps cool after that.