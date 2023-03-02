TRACKING: Snow shifting away for Friday

Today: No issues this morning as we start with clouds and temps in the 20s and 30s. Today looks like a fairly average day with more clouds than sun and highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. While cooler than yesterday, winds are also lighter as they shift from the north to the east at 5 to 10 mph. Our best chance for peeks of sun will come later this afternoon, especially north.
Tonight: We should have partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows similar to this morning – in the upper 20s to the low 30s. Winds are easterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: There is still no solid agreement in the models as some show a rain/snow chance to about Highway 151 and others show a completely dry day. We will maintain low-end chances (20%) for a wintry mix of rain and snow in our southeastern counties. If you are west and north of Highway 151, you are dry with partly sunny skies. Highs should reach the upper 30s to low 40s, so even if we did see moisture in the southeast, there will be little to no accumulation of snow. Winds don’t look as strong as they will be in from the north-northeast at 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: The weekend is mild, but fairly gray as we will have more clouds than sun. There may be a few breaks in the clouds at times Saturday with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds are northwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: There looks to be a chance of rain, especially in the afternoon with otherwise mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds are breezy from the southeast.
Next Week: Rain and breezy winds are possible through Monday with highs in the upper 40s. We cool through the rest of the week with lots of clouds and northerly winds along with rain/snow chances late in the week.