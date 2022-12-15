TRACKING: Snow returns today

Today: Our far northern and eastern areas saw some snow late last night and early this morning. We do have a slight break before the heaviest returns during the afternoon hours. Light snow and/or flurries are possible during the morning, but the best chance is during the afternoon through the evening. Highs are in the low to mid 30s, and since we are very cold aloft, we should see only snow. Winds are breezy too out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Snow continues through the night, especially south, but the heaviest moves out during the early night hours. Lows are in the low to mid 20s with a breezy westerly wind at 10-20 mph.
Friday: Chance of snow continues on Friday, but it is expected to be light and not as widespread as on today. Commutes could be difficult both ways due to light snow along with breezy winds at 10-20 mph out of the west. Be cautious on the roads even if snow is not actively falling. Highs drop to the upper 20s and low 30s.
Weekend: Snow clears out late Friday night and Saturday has plenty of cloud cover with highs in the mid 20s. Sunday we may see some sunshine with highs in the upper teens and low 20s.
Next Week: Temperatures are trending very cold as highs are in the teens and 20s all of next week.