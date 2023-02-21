 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm Potential Wednesday Into Thursday...

.A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel
conditions from northern into central Iowa by Wednesday afternoon
and into Thursday. Potentially heavy snowfall is likely in far
northern Iowa with accumulations pushing 8 inches or more close to
the state border. Strong winds will further aggravate difficult
driving conditions by producing widespread blowing snow and
visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times. Mixed
precipitation types are more of a concern to the south in central
Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all
possible. Ice accretions may approach a quarter inch over portions
of central Iowa should more freezing rain be realized.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter
of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel may become difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Snow north today with a widespread wintry mix tomorrow

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Grundy, and Tama County from Midday Wednesday through Thursday PM.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the rest of the Highway 20 corridor and north for the same time.

This Afternoon: Skies become cloudy with southeast winds at 10-15 mph. Highs top in the upper 20s north to upper 30s south. Later this afternoon, areas north of Hwy 20 may see some light snow that will continue into the overnight.

Tonight: Cloudy, dry skies for most with the exception of light snow continuing along the Iowa-Minnesota border. A trace to 2” is possible in this area. Blowing snow will be a concern for travelers as winds from the east will stream at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30. Temperatures overnight drop into the mid-20s north to near 32° south. 

Wednesday: A messy day with a wintry mix and windy winds expected. Winds from the northwest at 15-25 mph will gust up to 35. Temperatures will range from near 30° north to the low 40s south. Here is what your area can expect:

Hwy 18 & North: Mainly snow beginning by mid-to-late morning. Snow totals during this second round will likely land between 3-7+”.

Hwy 18 to Hwy 30: Beginning mid-morning there will be a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain that lasts through the day and into the overnight. Ice accumulations could be as high as 0.25”, which coupled with strong winds, could down tree branches and power lines resulting in power outages. As far as snow, 1-3” is possible for areas between Hwy 20 to Hwy 18.

Hwy 30 & South: Mainly rain is expected with a brief mix possible. This precip will span from early morning through the late evening before this system lifts northeast Wednesday night.

Thursday: Lingering snow is likely for our northeastern counties through the morning hours. Otherwise, skies remain cloudy with windy northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph. Temperatures will fall through the day. Early morning 30s become teens and 20s by the afternoon.

Friday: Recovery! Mostly cloudy skies with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Highs will be chilly in the teens and 20s.

