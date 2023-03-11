TRACKING: Snow into the night

Snow continues to move from west to east this evening. The road temperatures will get cold enough this evening the snow will begin to stick. This will make the roads slick if you are heading out this evening/tonight. The wind diminishes this evening and is light overnight.
Snow tapers off a little after midnight with a total of trace to 2”
Sunday is a breezy day but blowing snow doesn’t appear to be a big problem since the snow is a heavy/wet snow. Clouds linger through the day with flurries in the afternoon. A brief snow shower can not be ruled out, but no accumulation is expected.
Tonight: Snow (trace -2"). Low: 29. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with a few flurries. High: 32. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Sunday Night: Cloudy and breezy. Lo w: 21. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Monday: Cloudy and breezy. High: 30.