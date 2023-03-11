TRACKING: Snow into the night

Weather Alert

...Snow Persisting In Eastern Iowa This Evening... Moderate to heavy snow, occasionally mixed with rain, will gradually taper off from west to east this evening. Within bands of accumulating snowfall east of Interstate 35 visibility will be reduced to below a mile at times and snow may accumulate quickly on roads and surfaces. Road conditions will remain tricky due to slushy and slick pavement into tonight. Please use extra caution while driving or consider delaying travel until road conditions improve.