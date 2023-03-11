 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Persisting In Eastern Iowa This Evening...

Moderate to heavy snow, occasionally mixed with rain, will
gradually taper off from west to east this evening. Within bands
of accumulating snowfall east of Interstate 35 visibility will be
reduced to below a mile at times and snow may accumulate quickly
on roads and surfaces. Road conditions will remain tricky due to
slushy and slick pavement into tonight. Please use extra caution
while driving or consider delaying travel until road conditions
improve.

TRACKING: Snow into the night

Snow continues to move from west to east this evening. The road temperatures will get cold enough this evening the snow will begin to stick. This will make the roads slick if you are heading out this evening/tonight. The wind diminishes this evening and is light overnight.

Snow tapers off a little after midnight with a total of trace to 2”

Sunday is a breezy day but blowing snow doesn’t appear to be a big problem since the snow is a heavy/wet snow. Clouds linger through the day with flurries in the afternoon. A brief snow shower can not be ruled out, but no accumulation is expected.

Tonight: Snow (trace -2").  Low: 29. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.  

Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with a few flurries. High: 32. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Cloudy and breezy. Lo w: 21. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.  

Monday: Cloudy and breezy. High: 30. 

