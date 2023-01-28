TRACKING: Snow continues tonight, bitter cold follows

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Highway 30 and north.
A wind chill advisory is in effect for Butler and Grundy Counties from midnight until 11 AM Sunday.
Tonight: Light snow continues until around midnight, with additional accumulations of snow up to 2 inches. The farther east and north you are, the better chance you have of higher totals. Expect some blowing snow, especially in open and rural areas, throughout the night hours. Winds are out of the north at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Conditions are cold overnight, as lows are in the single digits, with some far northern areas seeing below zero. Wind chills are in the -10 to -20 range, with Butler and Grundy counties seeing as low as -30. Stay safe out there with the cold and the snow, and make sure to have your winter kit when you travel.
Sunday: The snow is over, and the cold is now in charge. Highs are in the upper single digits and mid-teens, with winds gusting as high as 25 mph out of the north. Wind chills are in the -5 to -20 range, with our northern and western areas being on the colder side of things. Skies are partly sunny, but that sun is not going to help warm us up whatsoever. Expect the potential for blowing snow to continue.
Sunday Night: Skies are mostly cloudy with cold conditions. Lows are below zero for much of the area, with wind chills in the -15 to -25 range. You may want to start your cars before you head to work Monday if they haven’t been turned on for a couple of days.
Monday: A cold morning and an overall very cold day. Highs stay in the single digits across the board, with winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Wind chills again are in the -10 to -20 range, so grab all the winter gear as you head out the door. Partly cloudy skies for the start of our work week.
Rest of the Week: Tuesday morning is going to be our coldest morning of the year by far. Low temperatures are in the low to 10-day below zero! Some areas could see record breaking lows. After that though, we do see a gradual warm up, with highs near 30 by the weekend. Plus, there is currently no precipitation chance in the 10-day forecast.