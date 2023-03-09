TRACKING: Snow continues through tonight

A winter storm warning is in effect for areas along and north of highway 30, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for the rest of the area through tonight.
Tonight: The snow has been falling today, but most areas are seeing solid road conditions because the warm roads are melting the snow rather quickly. Snow continues to fall through the early night hours, with snow tapering off from southwest to northeast starting around 10 PM. Roads for the most part should be okay, but we could see conditions worsen once the sun sets and temperatures dip into the mid to upper 20s overnight. This would refreeze the roads and cause slick conditions. We will update you on this online and on air.
Friday: The snow wraps up in our northeastern areas in the early morning hours, but roads might still be slick due to cool temperatures and refreezing. Once the sun rises and we heat the ground slightly, roads should be good from about 8 AM onward. Skies are mostly cloudy, and winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Skies remain mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid 20s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: We are not done with the snow, as another system appears to be headed our way late afternoon Saturday into early Sunday. Totals are still up in the air, but as of now, a reasonable estimate would be around 2 to 4 inches.
Next Week: Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 30s for highs with a couple more precipitation chances later in the week.