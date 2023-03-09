 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact Portions of Northern and Central Iowa
Today into This Evening...

A late season winter storm will continue to produce light to
moderate snowfall into the evening hours. Highest additional
snowfall accumulations will be over portions of northern into
eastern Iowa where 2 inches or more may fall. Lesser amounts will
be seen for locations to the south and west. Periods of more
intense snowfall rates will result in slushy and slick roads. Some
areas may see wet roads become icy as temperatures cool below
freezing after dark, but widespread significant travel impacts are
not expected.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Snow continues through tonight

A winter storm warning is in effect for areas along and north of highway 30, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for the rest of the area through tonight.

TonightThe snow has been falling today, but most areas are seeing solid road conditions because the warm roads are melting the snow rather quickly. Snow continues to fall through the early night hours, with snow tapering off from southwest to northeast starting around 10 PM. Roads for the most part should be okay, but we could see conditions worsen once the sun sets and temperatures dip into the mid to upper 20s overnight. This would refreeze the roads and cause slick conditions. We will update you on this online and on air.

Friday: The snow wraps up in our northeastern areas in the early morning hours, but roads might still be slick due to cool temperatures and refreezing. Once the sun rises and we heat the ground slightly, roads should be good from about 8 AM onward. Skies are mostly cloudy, and winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Friday NightSkies remain mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid 20s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

SaturdayWe are not done with the snow, as another system appears to be headed our way late afternoon Saturday into early Sunday. Totals are still up in the air, but as of now, a reasonable estimate would be around 2 to 4 inches.

Next Week: Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 30s for highs with a couple more precipitation chances later in the week.

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you