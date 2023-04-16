TRACKING: Snow continues through the overnight

A winter weather advisory is in effect for our northern and eastern areas starting through Monday morning.
A wind advisory is in effect for the entire area starting through Monday afternoon/evening.
Tonight: Light to moderate snow continues for much of the area, especially as you head farther north and east. Roads are in good shape until sunset, and that’s when we may see some snow stick with no daytime heating to support the roads. Reduced visibility could also be an issue with more moderate snow coming down, combined with the strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 50 mph. The snow tapers off on the west end starting around midnight, and wraps up on the northeastern edge around 7 AM Monday.
Monday: Roads may be slick in those northeastern areas for the morning commute, but warmer air should dry that out by midday. Skies clear gradually from southwest to northeast throughout the day. Highs are cool in the low 40s to the northeast, and in the low 50s in the southwest. Winds remain strong out of the northwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds do slightly diminish throughout the day.
Monday Night: Skies are clear, and winds are light around 5 mph out of the north. It is a calm but cold night, with lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Tuesday: Tuesday is probably our best day overall this week, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, and mostly sunny skies. Winds are light too out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Rain chances return early Wednesday morning, and we could see some showers and storms Wednesday through Thursday night. Friday and Saturday we may see some isolated showers, but those chances are much lower. Highs are in the upper 60s and near 70 on Wednesday, then shoot back down to around 50 by Saturday.