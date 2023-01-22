TRACKING: Snow chances throughout the rest of January

Today: Overnight snow showers have coated many roads along and south of Highway 20 with snow, and areas of fog are making other roads icy in the north. Travel will be slow and hazardous this morning, but roads should gradually improve through the morning as light snow showers taper off by the late morning. Skies are mostly cloudy after that with highs in the mid 20s to low 30s. We’ll have a light north-northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. Some patchy fog may continue through midday.
Tonight: We may have some clearing in the clouds at times with otherwise mostly cloudy conditions. Because of the chance for partial clearing, temps should be a bit cooler with lows down to the mid and upper teens. Winds are light from the northwest, so fog is expected to once again develop, which could mean icy roads.
Monday: Another mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds are west-southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph. There may be periods of fog, especially in the morning.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies remain with highs in the low to mid 30s and a light southwest wind.
Rest of the Week: We are watching more snow chances for Tuesday night into Wednesday, especially for our southeastern counties, and then again Thursday night into Friday. Both could bring some accumulations. Most of the week is cloudy with highs generally in the 20s and lows cooling through the teens. More snow is possible next weekend.