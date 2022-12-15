TRACKING: Snow and sliding Temperatures

This Afternoon: Widespread, wind-blown snow will last through the afternoon and evening. Once this system exits Friday, snow totals should land from a trace down south with up to 3” to the north. Plan on a slow commute home as the combination of wind and snow will reduce visibility on area roadways and slicken up untreated surfaces. Highs this afternoon remain fairly steady in the 30s with southwest winds at 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Breezy southwest winds will make for difficult driving through any falling snow. Lows dip into the low-to-mid 20s.
Friday: Cloudy skies with lingering snow showers, especially to the north. Highs continue to slide, landing in the upper 20s to low 30s. No break from the breezy southwest winds either.
Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Highs top in the teens and 20s before sliding off into the single digits overnight.
Sunday: Sunshine! Less wind! Highs again top in the teens and 20s with overnight lows in the single digits.