TRACKING: Snow and breezy conditions

Tonight: It is cloudy with a chance of rain changing to snow northeast of a line from New Hampton to Monticello. Snow totals in this area will be a trace to 2”. Temperatures drop into the 20s.
Thursday: Light snow and flurries in the morning becomes a little heavier in the afternoon. Less traveled roads could become slick. Snow total: South: Trace to 1”. North: 1-2”. It is a breezy day with gusts to 25 mph from the southwest. This could blow the snow around reducing visibility at times. Highs are in the low 30s.
Thursday Night: Light snow continues as does the breezy conditions. The wind is from the west gusting to 25 mph. Snow Total: South: Trace to 1”. North: 1-2”. Low temperatures are in the low 20s.
Friday: Light snow and flurries continue. Snow Total: South: Trace to 1”. North: 1-2”. Breezy conditions continue with gusts to 25 mph from the west with high temperatures in the upper 20s.
Weekend: Clouds Saturday and a mix of sun and clouds Sunday. Highs both days are in the low to mid 20s.