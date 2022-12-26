 Skip to main content
...Wintry Weather This Morning...

.A mix of light snow and light freezing drizzle is moving through
parts of Iowa this morning. Snow covered roads are likely this
morning. In addition, where there is exposed pavement, icy
conditions from the freezing drizzle may occur. The precipitation
will end from north to south by mid morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Much of northern and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind
chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

TRACKING: Slow commute; warmer air on the way!

  Updated
  • 0

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this morning as a clipper system brings light snow to the area. Roads are partially to completely covered and it’ll be a slow commute.

Today: A clipper system is working through the state this morning and has covered the region in a fresh blanket of powdery snow. This will make for a slow and slippery commute. The snow tapers throughout this morning with skies eventually becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures hold steady or fall from the teens this morning. Winds are northerly at 5 to 15 mph, with wind chills as cold as -5°.

Tonight: It’s a partly cloudy and cold night. Temps fall to the single digits below zero. Winds shift from the northwest to the south at 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills are as cold as 15 degrees below zero.

Tuesday: We’ll finally start to get into a warmer regime. Along with a breezy south wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, highs climb to the mid and upper 20s. Skies look partly cloudy. Wind chills top out around 15 degrees.

Wednesday: We’ll have a little more cloud cover than sun, but the breezy south wind remains in place. That means we should break above freezing as we head for the mid to upper 30s. We’ll finally see a little bit of melting.

Rest of the Week: The mild air is here to stay. The warmest day comes on Thursday as highs are in the 40s but with mostly cloudy skies. It looks like highs stay above freezing, in the mid to upper 30s, through the weekend and into next week. Lows are in the upper 20s to low 30s. There will come some rain chances starting on Friday, with wintry mix chances at the coldest parts of the day, overnight.

