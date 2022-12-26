TRACKING: Slow commute; warmer air on the way!

Weather Alert

...Wintry Weather This Morning... .A mix of light snow and light freezing drizzle is moving through parts of Iowa this morning. Snow covered roads are likely this morning. In addition, where there is exposed pavement, icy conditions from the freezing drizzle may occur. The precipitation will end from north to south by mid morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Much of northern and eastern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&