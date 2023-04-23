TRACKING: Slightly warmer to wrap up the weekend

CLICK HERE for the latest river levels and forecast along the Mississippi River.
Today: A similar day to yesterday with a lower chance of seeing a wintry mix. Skies are mostly cloudy for much of the day with some clearing late. Highs are slightly warmer in the mid to upper 40s with a northwest wind around 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and lows drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are out of the southwest around 5 mph. The northern lights may be visible, especially around 10 PM to 1 AM. Our area is right on the southern edge of where it is visible low on the horizon, so it is a toss-up whether or not we get to see it.
Monday: Clouds fill back in during the day on Monday and overall it is a mix of sun and clouds. We may see a stray shower during the day, but a better chance arrives Monday night, especially for our southern areas. Highs are in the low to mid 50s with a westerly wind around 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: The rain clears out Tuesday morning and we have partly cloudy skies and similar highs in the low to mid 50s.
Rest of the Week: Wednesday and Thursday are nice with highs back into the 60s on Thursday. However, rain returns on Friday, and it may stick around through the start of next week.