 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TRACKING: Slightly warmer to wrap up the weekend

CLICK HERE for the latest river levels and forecast along the Mississippi River. 

TodayA similar day to yesterday with a lower chance of seeing a wintry mix. Skies are mostly cloudy for much of the day with some clearing late. Highs are slightly warmer in the mid to upper 40s with a northwest wind around 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and lows drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are out of the southwest around 5 mph. The northern lights may be visible, especially around 10 PM to 1 AM. Our area is right on the southern edge of where it is visible low on the horizon, so it is a toss-up whether or not we get to see it.

Monday: Clouds fill back in during the day on Monday and overall it is a mix of sun and clouds. We may see a stray shower during the day, but a better chance arrives Monday night, especially for our southern areas. Highs are in the low to mid 50s with a westerly wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: The rain clears out Tuesday morning and we have partly cloudy skies and similar highs in the low to mid 50s.

Rest of the WeekWednesday and Thursday are nice with highs back into the 60s on Thursday. However, rain returns on Friday, and it may stick around through the start of next week.

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you