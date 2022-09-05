TRACKING: Slightly more sunshine tomorrow

Tonight: Skies should clear slightly tonight with more widespread partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s with a light wind out of the east southeast around 5 mph. Some patchy fog is possible late overnight.
Tuesday: A very similar start to our morning once again. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, with some possible early patchy fog. After that, skies clear slightly and we are partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: I feel I have been repeating myself, but once again clouds increase once again overnight to partly cloudy and we may see some patchy fog late. Low temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s with a calm wind.
Wednesday: Finally, we see more sunshine with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Dew points are slightly on the muggy side in the mid 60s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: The work week is dry with temperatures slightly above normal in the mid 80s. The next chance of rain comes Friday night into Saturday, and as of now, the Cy-Hawk game could be a wet one.