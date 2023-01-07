TRACKING: Slight chance snow far south; quiet elsewhere

Tonight: Another cool night on our hands as low temperatures drop into the single digits again to our northwest and into the mid-teens for the southeast. There is a chance of some light snow for our far southern areas, specifically Keokuk and Washington counties. Little to no accumulation is expected out of these light snow showers. Otherwise, skies are partly to mostly cloudy with a light and variable wind. Patchy fog is also possible overnight.
Sunday: Skies are mostly cloudy early with fog possible. Then, skies become mostly sunny with slightly warmer high temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are light out of the southwest at 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Another night with little wind and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are warmer though in the upper teens and low 20s.
Monday: We kick off the work/school week with warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and possibly low 40s southward. Skies are partly cloudy, and winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: We remain above normal for the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 30s with some isolated chances in the 40s. Our next best chance of any precipitation is on Thursday with a wintry mix.