TRACKING: Slight chance of showers then hot and dry

The air quality has improved today and should remain that way through the weekend. An area of low pressure is forecast to weaken as it moves across Iowa. In addition to that it is running into dry air. A few showers are possible Saturday night and Sunday morning and that is it. Not everyone will see rain and if you do, the rain amount would be light, less than 0.25”. From Sunday afternoon forward, more dry weather. No rain in the forecast for next week with highs in the low 90s each day. Drought conditions are likely to get worse in the next week.
____________________
Tonight: Clear. Low: 55. Winds: SE 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 86. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Saturday Night: 20% chance for a few light showers. Low: 63. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Sunday: 20% chance of showers. High: 85. Winds: S 5-15 mph.