...Air Quality Advisory for portions of Central and Eastern Iowa
Through 10 PM CDT Friday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for portions of central and eastern Iowa.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist in these areas
through Friday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a
concern over the next several days as the smoke moves through the
state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoor.

TRACKING: Slight chance of showers then hot and dry

The air quality has improved today and should remain that way through the weekend.  An area of low pressure is forecast to weaken as it moves across Iowa. In addition to that it is running into dry air.  A few showers are possible Saturday night and Sunday morning and that is it. Not everyone will see rain and if you do, the rain amount would be light, less than 0.25”. From Sunday afternoon forward, more dry weather. No rain in the forecast for next week with highs in the low 90s each day. Drought conditions are likely to get worse in the next week.

____________________

Tonight: Clear. Low: 55. Winds: SE 5 mph.  

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 86. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: 20% chance for a few light showers. Low: 63. Winds: S 5-10 mph.  

Sunday: 20% chance of showers. High: 85. Winds: S 5-15 mph. 

