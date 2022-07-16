TRACKING: Slight chance of rain tonight

Tonight: Isolated to scattered showers are possible this evening into the overnight. The best chance to see the rain will be our southern counties. The possibility of a thunderstorm or two is there, but will not be widespread. We may have some fog out there, as well. Northeast winds are light. Low temperatures are mild and in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday: Rain ends in our southern counties early Sunday morning. Clouds decrease throughout the day. Northeast winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures warm to the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear for Sunday night. Winds shift out of the west at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures remain in the mid to upper 60s.
Next Week: Get ready for the heat and humidity to turn it up a notch! Highs are in the low to mid 90s to kick off the work week, with dew points in the low 70s. This puts the heat index near the upper 90s to 100 degrees. Showers and storms look possible Tuesday evening. The severe threat at this time looks low, but non-zero.