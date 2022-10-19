TRACKING: Significant weekend warm up

Today: Bundle up again this morning. We’re in record territory as temps are falling quickly through the 20s down into the teens thanks to clear skies and light winds. Luckily, winds remain a bit weaker today compared to the last few days. They’ll still be in from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph, which keeps our highs in the mid 40s to low 50s and wind chills in the 30s to 40s. We’re expecting some high clouds to move overhead throughout the day, filtering the sun at times.
Tonight: Not as cold tonight with partly cloudy skies and a west wind at 5 to 15 mph. Lows are down to the upper 20s and low 30s.
Thursday: Finally, a nice hint of warmth and a big jump in temps. Highs climb to the upper 50s and low 60s despite a northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph and partly cloudy skies.
Friday: A winds shift, with winds turning breezy from the southwest, along with mostly sunny skies, brings highs to low and mid 70s. That’ll feel hot at this point.
Weekend: A dramatic turnaround from how we started this week, mid to upper 70s are expected over the weekend with lows in the 50s. This is fueled by a strong south wind, especially on Sunday where gusts could be 40+ mph. We’ll also have lots of sunshine. This may actually lead to a chance of strong storms Sunday night into Monday, which is something we are watching closely in the forecast.