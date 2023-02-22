TRACKING: Significant icing, dangerous travel, power outages possible

ICE STORM WARNINGS, WINTER STORM WARNINGS, AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect for areas along and north of I-80 this morning through midday Thursday.
Today: Temps around 3 AM were in the mid 30s for I-80 and south, but below freezing and into the 20s north of I-80, slightly cooler than expected. Cloud cover is building with moisture expected to develop and move in from south to north starting around 4 or 5 AM. By the late morning, the moisture covers just about all of the area.
It likely begins as rain for I-80 and south if temps can stay above 32°. As it moves into the cooler, freezing temps from north of I-80 through Highway 3, this will likely fall as a wintry mix primarily composed of freezing rain. From Highway 3 to near Highway 18, I think there is a better chance for sleet as temperatures are even cooler. North of Highway 18 should mainly be snow for this event, sometimes heavy.
Highs should climb to slightly above freezing south of Highway 20, meaning that we could start with freezing rain and icing there, then transition to rain, then back to a wintry mix and icing later this evening. This cuts down on overall icing. For the Highway 20 corridor, highs should be in the low 30s and probably won’t get above freezing all day, meaning significant icing is expected. Highs are in the upper 20s Highway 3 to Highway 18, meaning icing is likely, but could be more sleet than freezing rain, cutting down on overall impacts. Snow is likely north of Highway 18 with highs in the mid 20s.
Because of the above, ice accumulations of 0.20” to around 0.40” are expected along and near highway 20. 0.10” to 0.20” expected from highway 3 to Highway 18 and along/near highway 30 to I-80. Also, a trace to 3” of snow is possible from Highway 20 to Highway 18, and 3-7+” are possible north of Highway 18. A county or two will be the difference between a half foot of snow and 2 feet into Minnesota. Just rain is expected south of I-80.
With the icing, travel is expected to become severely hampered and nearly impossible at times. Walking will be very difficult. Power line and tree damage is possible, and thanks to winds gusting up to 45 mph from the northeast, there is an elevated chance for power outages. Blowing snow and dangerous travel is expected north with the snow.
Tonight: The wintry mix is likely through tonight with the moisture starting to get squeezed to the north. The same conditions as stated above are expected since temperatures hold steady through most of the night. Winds become a touch lighter as they shift from the northeast to the west at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Thursday: By early Thursday morning, it is mainly snow in the north, which moves out quickly. We are dry by the midday hours with cloud cover remaining. Roads will still likely be disastrous, especially considering that temperatures crash through the day with a strengthening west-northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.
Friday: Cooler with highs in the teens to mid 20s. Skies are mostly cloudy with the chance for more light snow late Friday into Friday night.
Weekend: Nicer with sunshine. Highs climb to the mid/upper 30s Saturday and 40s Sunday.