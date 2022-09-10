TRACKING: Showery and fall-like weekend

As of 4 AM: A cold front has already come through, winds are breezy from the north, and temps are starting today in the low to mid 60s with dew points. A thick line of showers and some storms, individually moving to the northeast but to the east as a whole, are approaching I-35 from the west.
Today: Clouds are already covering most of the area, so skies are cloudy today, except for some early peeks of sun southeast. This line of moderate rain arrives in our western/northwestern counties around the mid-morning hours and gradually moves east as the day goes on. Fall-like today with highs in the low to mid 60s north and west but mid 60s to low 70s east and south. Winds are northerly at 10 to 15 mph. CY-HAWK GAME: I’m thinking tailgating is dry with clouds and temps in the upper 60s. Kickoff may be dry as well but light to moderate showers become likely as the game goes on, so bring rain gear!
Tonight: Rain remains likely as the line slowly drifts to the east. Most of it is out by sunrise tomorrow, except for some far eastern counties. Skies become partly cloudy in the west. Lows fall to the low and mid 50s with a continuing north wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies and rain chances linger in the east with highs there in the mid 60s, but most of the day is actually nice and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds are breezy from the north.
Monday: Sunday night and Monday remain in the same setup/forecast as Sunday with a rain chance in the east but partly cloudy skies elsewhere. Highs are in the mid 60s east but upper 60s to low 70s elsewhere with a breezy north wind. Lows may fall to the upper 40s Monday night.
Rest of the Week: Dry and warmer with highs back to the low and mid 80s. Clouds increase late week.