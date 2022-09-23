TRACKING: Showery and chilly today

Today: Cloud cover has moved overhead, and by the late morning, scattered light showers arrive. We should see these on and off through the afternoon and evening along with cloudy skies. Overall, this keeps our highs in the mid to upper 50s, some of the coldest highs we’ve seen since May. Even with a south-southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph, it’ll be a struggle to warm up.
Tonight: Sporadic light rain continues into tonight with mostly cloudy skies. We should see most of the rain wrap up around midnight. Lows dip to the upper 40s and low 50s with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph. Overall rainfall amounts will be light with most seeing a tenth of an inch or less.
Saturday: Wrap around cloud cover sticks with us through the morning before breaking apart in the late morning/afternoon. Another batch of clouds should fill back in for the evening and overnight hours with a slight chance of sprinkles in northeast Iowa Saturday night. Temps try to warm with highs in the low to mid 70s off of a west-northwest wind.
Sunday: Skies are mostly sunny but it is going to be windy with a northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph. This drops highs back down to the upper 60s and low 70s.
Next Week: Fall-like and mostly dry with highs in the 60s to low 70s by the end of the week. Lows are mainly in the 40s. It looks very dry with plenty of sun.