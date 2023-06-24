TRACKING: Showers Sunday and Windy

Sunday is a cloudy day with scattered showers on and off through the day. It is also a windy day with gusts to 30 mph from the west. This combination keeps our temperatures cooler than normal with highs in the 70s.
Clouds linger Sunday night and so does the gusty wind. The wind starts to turn to the northwest.
The first half of Monday is cloudy with a few light showers possible. As the low-pressure system moves away the clouds gradually clear from west to east during the afternoon. Highs are still in the 70s with a gusty northwest wind to 30 mph.
____________________
Tonight: Chance of showers/storms with strong to severe storms possible into the evening. Low: 64. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy and windy with a 60% chance of showers. High: 75. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Sunday Night: Cloudy and windy. Low: 61. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Monday: Clouds and isolated showers in the morning with slow clearing in the afternoon and still windy. High: 77. Low: 57.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 84. Winds: N 10-15 mph.