TRACKING: Showers/storms today; snow chances tomorrow

Today: Showers/storms are likely today, with one round during the morning hours and another during the afternoon. Some of the showers/storms during the afternoon could be on the stronger side. Small hail and damaging wind gusts are possible. Nothing widespread severe is expected though. Highs are in the low 60s to the west and low 70s to the east, as a cold front makes its way across our area. Winds are out of the south, shifting to the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Showers/storms continue overnight with a wintry mix possible later into early Sunday morning. Lows are in the mid 30s to the west and low 40s to the east, with a strong northwesterly wind at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.
Sunday: A wintry mix is in store for Sunday, with a good chunk of that potentially being snow. Since roads are on the warmer side, there shouldn’t be much accumulation during the daytime, but some grassy areas could see the snow stick. However, Sunday night as more of it transitions into snow, especially the farther northeast you are, we could see some accumulation on the roads as temperatures drop. Be careful if you have to drive Sunday night. Winds are going to be a major factor, as they’ll be out of the northwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts up around 45 mph. Visibility is reduced in many areas with stronger winds and snow/rain coming down.
Monday: The system moves out Monday morning, and we gradually see some sunshine from southwest to northeast. Highs are in the upper 40s to low 50s, with a strong northwest wind at 15-25 mph. The good news is that the wind diminishes as the day progresses.
Rest of the Week: Tuesday is another dry day with temps back near 60. We do see the return of showers and storms Wednesday through Friday.