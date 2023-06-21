TRACKING: Showers/Storms This Weekend

The weather remains quiet for a couple more days with sunshine Thursday through most of Saturday. Highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s each day. We continue to track an area of low pressure to bring showers/storms to the state Saturday and Saturday night.
There is a chance for some strong to severe storms in the western half of the state Saturday afternoon. It looks like they will weaken overnight as they move into eastern Iowa. This is our best chance of rain for most locations. The latest data shows rain amounts of 0.50” to 1.00” are possible.
A few showers might linger into Sunday morning. Temperatures are a little cooler as the wind is gusty from the west.
Tonight: Clear. Low: 64. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 91. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear. Low: 64. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 93. Low: 65.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. 20% chance of showers/storms late PM. High: 94.
Saturday Night: 70% chance of showers/storms. Low: 65.
Sunday: 20% chance of showers/storms in the morning and breezy. High: 86.