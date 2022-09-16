TRACKING: Showers/Storms this Weekend.

This Evening: Mostly cloudy with an isolated light shower possible. Temperatures fall into the 70s with a south wind at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. It is a warm night with lows in the mid 60s. Normal lows this time of year are in the low 50s.
Saturday: Showers/storms look likely during the morning. There is a break in the early to mid afternoon with dry weather. Late in the afternoon and evening, there is a chance for showers/storms to redevelop. Isolated severe storms are possible with hail and high winds. High temperatures are in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers/storms continue. Any storms before midnight could be severe as mentioned above. Lows are in the mid 60s.
Sunday: It is a warm and humid day. Highs are in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine. There is a chance for late afternoon/evening storms. Isolated severe storms are possible south of Highway 20. Hail and wind are the primary threat.
Monday/Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very warm for this time of year. Highs are in the mid 80s Monday and near 90 Tuesday. It is also humid with dewpoints in the upper 60s.