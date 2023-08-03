TRACKING: Showers/storms for the weekend

There is a STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY for Sunday with a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Large hail, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes are possible. This depends on the timing of when the front moves through the area.
We finally saw some sunshine Thursday afternoon. The sky is partly cloudy overnight with little or no wind. Muggy conditions mean warm lows. Friday remains humid and it is warm, temperatures get close to 90.
We are tracking a low-pressure system to bring showers/storms to the area this weekend. The chance of showers begins Friday night. There is a chance of scattered showers and/or storms on Saturday. Temperatures are a little cooler. Shower/storm chances continue Saturday night.
We are keeping a close eye on the low because the timing of when it moves through eastern Iowa will have an impact on the threat for severe storms. Right now, there is a chance for strong or severe storms on Sunday. At a minimum, showers/storms are likely with locally heavy rain. Showers taper off Sunday night. Rain totals this weekend could be as high as 1.5” in some locations.
Monday is cooler with a mostly cloudy sky. The wind is gusty from the northwest at times to 30 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 67. Winds: Calm.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 89. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Friday Night: 40% chance of showers/storms. Low: 66. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: 40% chance of showers/storms and breezy. High: 81. Low: 66.
Sunday: 70% chance of showers/storms (some strong or severe storms are possible) and breezy. High: 78.