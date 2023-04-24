TRACKING: Showers south tonight; dry mid-week

Tonight: Showers are possible along highway 30 and southward tonight, with up to a quarter inch of rain possible. Elsewhere, skies are partly to mostly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph. Lows are in the low 30s to the north and in the upper 30s and low 40s to the south.
Tuesday: The rain clears out Tuesday morning, and skies are partly cloudy for most of the day, with more clearing in the late afternoon and early evening.
Tuesday Night: Skies are mostly clear, and lows drop into the low 30s. Winds are out of the northeast once again at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies are in store for hump day as highs reach the mid to upper 50s with a few low 60s possible. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Thursday we see more cloud cover, but we may see some areas get close 70 degrees. Then we wrap up the week with some showers that arrive Friday and possibly spill over into early next week.