TRACKING: Showers ending today, comfortable conditions through the week

Today: Showers are moving through southern areas this morning and should exit within a couple of hours. Sky conditions will gradually become partly cloudy from west to east as well. Rainfall totals from the event should be up to .25” for northern areas and around .25-.50”+ for southern areas. High temperatures will be cooler in the middle 60s to lower 70s with winds blowing out of the northeast around 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy sky conditions should exist over the area tonight with some patchy fog possibly developing late. Lows will be in the middle 40s to lower 50s and winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Pleasant air temperatures are on the way again for Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There is the chance for a stray shower or two, but most of the day should be partly cloudy. Winds will blow out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Another day of comfortable air is on the way for Wednesday as highs will be in the upper 60s to middle 70s with low humidity. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy and winds will blow out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Rest of Week: It’ll remain dry through the rest of the work week under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.