TRACKING: Showers east, sunshine west

Today: Most of us are dry today, with the exception of a few far eastern areas, as that low pressure continues to circulate just off to our east in Illinois. The low moves east as the day progresses, and most of us see plenty of sunshine by this evening. High temperatures range from the mid 60s in the east where there is more cloud cover, to the mid 70s in the west with more sunshine. Winds are breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.
Tonight: After that low moves out, skies clear and it is going to be a very cool night and one we have not seen in a while. With a light northwest wind, temperatures are going to drop to the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday: A beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and comfortable conditions with dew points in the mid 50s. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s with a few 80s possible. Winds are light and variable.
Wednesday: Cloud cover increases and we are partly cloudy for Wednesday. High temperatures are warmer in the upper 70s and low 80s. Dew points are still comfortable in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: The rest of the work week is dry and comfortable with high temperatures in the upper 70s and mid 80s with dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s. This weekend though could be wet with rain in the forecast for both days.