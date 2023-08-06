TRACKING: Showers continue tonight; seasonal week ahead

Tonight: Showers are likely through about midnight then taper off into the early morning hours Monday. Some isolated storms are possible along and south of highway 30 until sunset. Lows are in the low to mid 60s with a northerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Monday: We start off the day mostly cloudy but see some slight clearing for a mixture of sunshine and clouds during the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s with a northwest wind at 5-15 mph. Dew points are in the low 60s, meaning slightly more comfortable weather than what we’ve been seeing.
Monday Night: Skies clear slightly for partly cloudy conditions and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: The nicest day of the week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Dew points are in the upper 50s and low 60s, so not too bad humidity wise. Winds are light out of the west at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Storm chances return Wednesday as well as Thursday night into Friday. Nothing severe expected for now, but we shall update you if that changes. Highs stay around normal the rest of the week, with the weekend looking dry and comfortable.