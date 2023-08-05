TRACKING: Showers and storms tonight into tomorrow

Today: Temperatures look to cool off a bit compared to the past couple of days. We will see highs top out in the lower to upper 80s throughout the region. It will still feel fairly humid as well with dew points reaching the middle and upper 60s. Otherwise, a partly cloudy sky should be in place and we’ll have to watch for the chance of some showers and storms this afternoon. The chance of precipitation is around 20%. Winds will blow out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: The chance of showers and storms goes up a bit tonight, sitting around 40%. A partly cloudy sky is expected outside of any showers and storms that develop. Severe weather is expected to be to the west of the viewing area, although, there could be some heavier pockets of rain with some storms. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to upper 60s and winds will blow out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: The highest chance of precipitation arrives on Sunday to finish off the weekend. An 80% chance of showers and storms exists for the viewing area. Severe weather is expected to be east of the area, but a few storms could be on the stronger side. Temperatures will again be cooler with highs reaching the middle 70s to lower 80s. It’ll be breezy as well with winds blowing out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.
Monday: Any remnant showers and storms should be out of the area by the time Monday rolls around. A partly to mostly cloudy day is expected with breezy conditions again. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s and winds will blow out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.
Rest of Week: Seasonal temperatures look to remain in place throughout the viewing area during the upcoming work week with highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s. A couple chances for showers and storms also exist during the midweek period, but they are slight chances at the moment. Outside of any chances for showers and storms, a nice week is expected, especially temperature-wise!