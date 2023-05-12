TRACKING: Showers and storms through the weekend

Most of the area is under a level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk on Saturday. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes are all possible.
Today: We had some showers roll through this morning, and we have more chances this afternoon and evening for showers and storms. Some could be on the stronger side for our western areas. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s to the north and the low 80s to the south. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Storms start to taper off, with a few remaining storms possible moving in from the west late into the overnight. Some of these may be on the strong side. Skies are mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and the low 60s with an easterly wind at 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Showers and storms are likely, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours. These could be strong to severe. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes are all possible. Stay up to date on the forecast as this could change as we get closer. Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s with dew points in the low to mid 60s. Storms continue through the overnight hours, but the severe threat diminishes after midnight.
Mother’s Day: It’s going to be a breezy, cool, and rainy Mother’s Day, as the high temperatures are reached early Sunday morning, then stay steady/drop throughout the day. Highs hit the upper 60s, then drop into the 50s by sundown. Chance of rain during the morning hours, then tapers off during the afternoon and evening. Winds are out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.
Next Week: After Sunday, the week looks beautiful with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with the only chance of rain coming Thursday night into Friday morning.