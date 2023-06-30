TRACKING: Showers and storms through the weekend

Today: The air quality is vastly improved from yesterday and we should have good to moderate air quality through the weekend. Today is another chance at some showers and storms, especially south of highway 20. No severe weather is expected with these storms. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are variable in direction at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Storm chances continue through the overnight hours, especially late during the overnight hours. Lows are in the mid to upper 60s with a light northerly wind.
Saturday: Showers and storms are likely to start the weekend, once again favoring our southern counties. However, this is the most likely day to see widespread showers. Severe weather is not expected. Highs are in the low to mid 80s with dew points in the mid 60s. Winds are variable in direction at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Showers and storms are possible during the morning hours, then we have clearing skies during the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with dew points in the low to mid 60s. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Next Week: Monday and Tuesday (4th of July) are dry and hot with some areas into the 90s. A storm system comes in Tuesday night and brings us a solid chance of storms. Tuesday night into Wednesday will be a time frame to watch with these storms. After that, we are right around normal for highs in the low to mid 80s.