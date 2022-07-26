TRACKING: Showers and storms possible tonight

Tonight: Showers and storms push in ahead of a cold front around 10 PM and last through the overnight. Aside from a strong storm or two bringing gusty winds or heavy downpours, severe weather is not expected. We may see rain total up to a half inch or more, with some of the stronger storms. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Rain clears out early Wednesday morning, leading to a partly cloudy day. Winds shift out of the northwest behind the front at 10-15 mph. High temperatures warm to the mid 80s.
Wednesday Night: One more round of showers and storms Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning. Severe weather is once again not expected. Temperatures drop to the low 60s.
This Weekend: This weekend looks great for outdoor activities, as there is no rain in the forecast and temperatures remain in the low to mid 80s.