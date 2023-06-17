TRACKING: Showers and storms possible tonight through Father's Day

Tonight: After 7 PM, showers and storms are possible, especially on our western edge. Due to a lack of low-level moisture, along with how dry it has been recently, there may not be enough energy for the rain to reach our far eastern areas, at least not for tonight. We may have some stronger storms on our western edge, but these will not be widespread severe. Otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Father’s Day: Rain chances have trended upward from yesterday, which is good news since we really do need the rain. Of course, the one day it has to fall on is Father’s Day. Showers and storms are possible throughout the day Sunday, but nothing is expected to be severe. Highs are in the upper 70s to low 80s with a southeast wind at 5-15 mph. Dew points are in the low 60s, meaning slightly humid conditions.
Sunday Night: Showers and storms wrap up around midnight, with clearing skies late. Lows are in the low 60s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Monday: The first day of the work week gives us our first shot at many 90-degree days. Highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Dew points are in the mid 50s, so humidity is on the “OK” side. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: No rain chances until next Sunday, with a chance at 90 degrees every single day throughout the rest of the forecast.