TRACKING: Showers and storms possible south today, near 90° tomorrow!

Today: With a bit more cloud cover expected today compared to yesterday, high temperatures will be right around the average. We’ll see highs reach the lower and upper 80s today under a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. However, it will feel muggy. Dew points will continue to rise, as they have all week so far, reaching the upper 60s, possibly touching 70° in some locations. Southern areas still have a slight chance for some showers and storms today, mostly sitting at a 20% chance. Winds will blow out of the south-southeast at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Any precipitation remaining over our southern locations should clear out by the evening and early nighttime hours. On that note, a partly cloudy sky is expected for most with low temperatures dipping into the middle and upper 60s, similar to what was experienced last night. Winds will blow out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s, touching 90° in some spots. Temperatures will not reach the levels we saw them reach last week! However, like Wednesday, it is going to be humid. Dew points will still be in the upper 60s, allowing heat index values to climb into the lower 90s. A partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected with a stray shower or storm possible. Winds will blow out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Friday: It looks like temperatures will begin dropping as we finish off the work week and head into the weekend to begin Iowa Irish Fest! We’ll see afternoon highs reach the middle to upper 80s. It will still feel a bit humid outside though with dew points in the middle to upper 60s, which is normal for the time of year. There is a 20% chance for showers and storms, but it does not look to be a washout. Otherwise, partly cloudy conditions are expected. Winds will blow out of the east at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Temperature-wise, the weekend looks great! We’ll see high temperatures right around the average in the upper 70s to middle 80s. It’ll feel slightly humid still with dew points in the middle 60s. Along with this, we’ll have to watch for a couple chances for showers and storms during the weekend, 20% and 30% for Saturday and Sunday respectively. Partly to mostly cloudy sky conditions are expected. Overnight lows should dip into the lower 60s for most. Highs to begin next week look to be in the lower 80s!