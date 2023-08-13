TRACKING: Showers and storms possible later today; chances last into Monday

Today: A chance of showers and isolated storms returns to the forecast today, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. A few scattered showers cannot be ruled out during the late morning hours though. During the daytime, the better chance for rain will exist in western areas, however, this looks to expand as we head into the nighttime hours. Outside of any showers and isolated storms, mostly cloudy conditions will exist and high temperatures will be in the middle 70s to lower 80s. Winds will blow out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: The highest chance of showers and isolated storms arrives tonight. Severe weather is not anticipated. In terms of rainfall, northern and northeastern portions of the viewing area look to receive more than southern portions of the viewing area. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected. Lows will drop into the lower 60s and winds will blow out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Monday: It looks to be a dreary day on Monday as showers from our system will stick around through a large chunk of the day. Mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions will persist. Temperatures will be below average in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will ramp up out of the north around 15-25 mph.
Tuesday: We’ll dry out heading into Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s, making for a nice summer day. Winds will calm down a bit blowing out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Temperatures will warm up heading into the middle portion of the work week with most sitting in the 80s. Mostly dry conditions are expected as well outside of the slight chance for a few showers and storms Wednesday night. Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are expected for the rest of the work week.