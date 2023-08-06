TRACKING: Showers and storms on the way today

Today: Some showers and storms will move through western areas during the early morning hours, however, it does look like the brunt of the rainfall will arrive during the late morning and early afternoon hours, lasting through the evening for a majority of the area. Some storms could be on the stronger side, mostly south of highway 20 later this afternoon. The heaviest rainfall looks to be in southern and western portions of the viewing area. As for temperatures, we will see highs reach the middle to upper 70s, near 80°. Even though temperatures aren’t as high as days past, it’ll still feel muggy with dew points in the upper 60s. Winds will blow out of the southeast at 10-20 mph making for some breezy conditions at times today.
Tonight: Shower and storm activity will continue through the evening and parts of the nighttime hours. Western portions of the viewing area should dry out first before eastern areas. However, lingering showers could remain into the early morning hours of Monday. We will see lows dip into the lower to middle 60s with a north breeze of 5-15 mph.
Monday: Lingering showers are possible through the morning hours, but most of the area should dry out during a majority of the day under a mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon high temperatures will climb back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will blow out of the northwest around 10-20 mph, making for another breezy day like Sunday.
Tuesday: Pleasant conditions are in the forecast for Tuesday! The viewing area looks to be dry with a partly cloudy sky and afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower to middle 80s, which is seasonal. Humidity levels should be lower as well. Winds will blow out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Temperatures look to remain in the lower to middle 80s throughout the rest of the work week. However, a couple chances for showers and storms also exist Wednesday through Friday.