TRACKING: Sharp swings in the temperatures

Today: It’s going to be another cold morning, especially north, as the clouds are clearing and the winds have become lighter. We are in the process of shifting the winds from the northwest to the south through today, but they stay light in the 5 to 10 mph range. Meanwhile, skies are mostly sunny today, which means we should be warmer compared to yesterday. I think we’ll have highs in the low 30s north to near 40 south, most in the mid 30s. These temperatures are still about 10 degrees below normal.
Tonight: There may be some passing clouds, especially this evening and then again closer to sunrise, but skies are generally mostly clear tonight. It should not be as cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southerly winds pick up steam as they’re up to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Winds become stronger from the south, at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, giving us a big warm up as highs reach the mid 40s to mid 50s! Clouds increase through the day, but we should see some peeks of sunshine.
Thursday: A low draws nearer and eventually moves overhead, meaning lows only fall to the low 40s Thursday morning with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain chances increase through the morning with moderate to heavy rain becoming likely for the rest of the day. A quick half inch to three quarters of an inch of precip are possible with this system. Through the afternoon, a strong cold front passes by, giving us about a 30 degree drop in temperatures from Thursday midday to Friday morning.
If there is any moisture left on the backside of the front, we could see a quick transition from rain to a wintry mix and even snow. The potential for accumulations is being monitored. We also have the potential for a flash freeze as lows drop rapidly to the teens to low 20s Friday morning.
Friday/Weekend: A few light snow showers or flurries are possible through Friday and Friday night with little to no accumulation. Cloudy skies are expected Friday and Saturday. The backside of this system will feature very strong northwest winds, effectively pulling in some cold arctic air. Highs are in the mid to upper 20s Friday and Saturday with lows in the teens and much colder wind chills. By Sunday, we are partly cloudy with a lighter wind and highs in the mid 30s.