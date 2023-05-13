TRACKING: Severe weather chance today

Our southern and western areas are under a level 2 risk for severe weather today. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes are all possible.
Today: Some showers and storms may clip our western areas this morning, but most of the area remains dry until the afternoon. Starting around 3 PM through 11 PM, there is the chance for strong to severe storms. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes are all possible. With warm highs in the upper 70s and the low 80s, along with dew points in the mid 60s, the setup is optimal for this severe weather chance. Stay weather aware this afternoon and evening, especially in our southern and western areas.
Tonight: Showers and storms are likely through the early night hours, then taper off after midnight. Some of those may be strong to severe. Then a cold front moves through and cools us down into the low to mid 50s. Winds are out of the east at 10-15 mph.
Mother’s Day: Showers redevelop Sunday morning and continue through the early afternoon hours. These are not expected to be severe. It’s going to be a wet, breezy, and cool day. Highs are hit at midnight, with daytime temperatures in the 50s. Winds are out of the northeast at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Monday: The work week starts off nicely with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: The storm chance next week moved up to late Wednesday night into Thursday. Otherwise, we are dry for the week with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.