THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
198 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

DALLAS                JASPER                MARSHALL
POLK                  POWESHIEK             TAMA

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                RINGGOLD
UNION                 WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS
TAYLOR

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON,
ATLANTIC, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, CARLISLE, CEDAR FALLS,
CENTERVILLE, CHARITON, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES,
DYSART, EARLHAM, FONTANELLE, GLADBROOK, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL,
HUMESTON, INDIANOLA, KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON,
MARSHALLTOWN, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA,
OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PELLA, PERRY, SEYMOUR, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO,
TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SCATTERED DAMAGING WINDS LIKELY WITH ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS
TO 75 MPH POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED LARGE HAIL LIKELY WITH ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS
TO 3 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  20%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  10%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  60%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  50%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  60%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  50%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 30

TRACKING: Severe Thunderstorm Watch

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for areas surrounding highway 20 and southward until 12:00 AM. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main threats, with an isolated tornado possible. 

The Mississippi River continues to fall. CLICK HERE for the latest river levels.

Tonight: Strong to severe storms are likely around and south of highway 20 as storms continue to develop from west to east. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main threats, but a few tornadoes are still possible. Know your plan for severe weather if it comes your way and be alert for any updates. Severe storms run through midnight, but a lot of rain is possible regardless with plenty of lightning strikes after the fact. 

MondayShowers and storms move out Monday morning around 7 AM, and we may have an isolated storm chances in the afternoon and evening. These are not on the strong to severe side and many areas stay dry. Skies are partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Monday NightSkies are partly cloudy overnight Monday with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TuesdaySkies are partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Rest of the Week: The middle of the week is great with highs into the 80s and dry conditions. Chance of showers and storms returns Thursday night and lingers into the first half of the weekend.

