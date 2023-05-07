TRACKING: Severe Thunderstorm Watch

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for areas surrounding highway 20 and southward until 12:00 AM. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main threats, with an isolated tornado possible.
The Mississippi River continues to fall. CLICK HERE for the latest river levels.
Tonight: Strong to severe storms are likely around and south of highway 20 as storms continue to develop from west to east. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main threats, but a few tornadoes are still possible. Know your plan for severe weather if it comes your way and be alert for any updates. Severe storms run through midnight, but a lot of rain is possible regardless with plenty of lightning strikes after the fact.
Monday: Showers and storms move out Monday morning around 7 AM, and we may have an isolated storm chances in the afternoon and evening. These are not on the strong to severe side and many areas stay dry. Skies are partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Monday Night: Skies are partly cloudy overnight Monday with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Skies are partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: The middle of the week is great with highs into the 80s and dry conditions. Chance of showers and storms returns Thursday night and lingers into the first half of the weekend.