TRACKING: Severe Thunderstorm Watch

There is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Grundy, Hardin, and Tama county until 2 AM Sunday.
Tonight: Showers and storms are likely tonight and some could be on the stronger side. The area is under a level 1 risk, so the severe threat is small but not zero. Heavy rainfall is expected, especially in our southern counties. Low temperatures are in the mid 60s with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Tomorrow: There may be some lingering showers and storms early on the eastern side of the viewing area, otherwise we are partly cloudy for most of the day. Showers and storms develop around 2-3 PM and are more likely in our southern counties than our northern counties. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s with dew points in the upper 60s.
Tomorrow Night: There’s a chance of some showers and storms through the early night hours, especially for our southern areas. These are not expected to be severe, but they could be strong at times. After that, skies are mostly clear and lows drop anywhere from the mid 50s to the low 60s.
Monday: Skies are mostly sunny and dew points dip slightly to the mid 60s. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to mid 80s with a wind out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. There is a chance for some isolated showers Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Rest of the Week: After a possible 90 degree day on Tuesday, temperatures drop drastically to the mid 60s by Friday just in time for the start of fall.