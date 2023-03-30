TRACKING: Severe threats increase for Friday PM

***A Level 4 out of 5 risk for severe weather is in effect for Friday afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather are possible. More details are below.***
Today: A warm front is still sitting across Kansas and Missouri but will climb north through today and will gradually move through our area. For now, temps have climbed to the 40s as winds pick up from the southeast and skies have been partly cloudy. Once the front passes you this afternoon, temperatures surge and winds pick up even more from the south-southeast. Highs climb to the upper 50s to mid 60s by this evening along and south of Highway 20, but will be closer to the low and mid 50s in the north. Winds become sustained at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. We’ll expect more clouds than sunshine, and we can’t rule out an isolated shower north of Highway 20.
Tonight: We’ll be in the warm sector of the system tonight, so lows remain in the upper 40s to mid 50s! Winds remain strong from the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Scattered showers and non-severe storms may develop around or after midnight in central and eastern Iowa and continue into early Friday morning with otherwise cloudy skies.
Friday: Most of the showers wind down and even some of the clouds will clear in the morning to midday hours, destabilizing the atmosphere. This coincides with temperatures climbing into the 60s and low 70s (warmest of the year!), with dew points in the 50s if not 60s. Winds are southerly and strong at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to around 35 mph.
So there we have instability rapidly building through the morning and modest moisture. We will also have strong forcing and wind shear throughout the atmosphere and lots of lift, including a surface low in north central Iowa and cold front approaching from the west. We’ll have ample ingredients for fast-moving, supercellular storms to develop in the early afternoon near or east of I-35that will track into our western counties around 2-4 PM and will continue east through about 7 PM as they grow into more of a line instead of individual storms.
Widespread severe activity is expected, with some storms capable of being long-lived, widespread, and intense in nature. As the supercells initially develop and until they grow into a line of storms, they will be capable of producing a couple of strong tornadoes, intense straight- line winds, and large hail. Once this turns to more of a line, damaging wind gusts and a few embedded tornadoes will be the primary threat.
Weekend: Temperatures crash immediately after the cold front, from the 60s/70s Friday PM to near 30 Saturday morning as strong south winds turn to strong west/northwest winds, gusting up to 45 or 50 mph through the night. We may see the chance for rain turning to some snow Friday night, clearing by Saturday morning. Most see less than 1”, but more than 1” will be possible north of Highway 18. Otherwise, we become mostly sunny Saturday and partly cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid 40s Saturday, but mid 60s Sunday as the strong winds seesaw around.